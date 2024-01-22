Regev: There’s no ‘contradiction’ between ‘the campaign against Hamas and getting the hostages out’

The New York Times is reporting that top Israeli generals are doubtful that the IDF can accomplish their military goals against Hamas without killing the remaining hostages being held in Gaza. Ambassador Mark Regev, senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. "We don't think there's a contradiction at a strategic level between pursuing the campaign against Hamas and getting the hostages out, because in November, when we got over 100 people out, it was precisely the military pressure that got us over the top," Regev says. "Let's just keep the pressure on Hamas, make them interested in a ceasefire that involves a pause that brings the hostages home. That's the way it worked in the past, it can work in the future."Jan. 22, 2024