Regev: Once ‘original’ hostage deal concludes, Israel might ‘talk more publicly about’ extending

As the time frame of the original hostage deal comes to an end, Israel and Hamas appear to come to an agreement to extend the pause for an additional two days in exchange for 20 more hostages. Former Ambassador to the United Kingdom and advisor to Benjamin Netanyahu Mark Regev joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the negotiations. “When you release a young infant without their mother, that is surely a sign of depravity, of inhumanity. And I think this is another example of one of many of who we're up against,” Regev tells Andrea. On extending the pause, he says, “we want to see the original four day agreement fully implemented, and then we can maybe talk more publicly about an extension.”Nov. 27, 2023