IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Martin Fletcher: Hostage families are ‘bouncing back and forth between joy and sorrow’

    05:21

  • ICRC spox: Red Cross is in ‘direct contact’ with ‘anyone who we think might be holding hostages’

    08:29
  • Now Playing

    Regev: Once ‘original’ hostage deal concludes, Israel might ‘talk more publicly about’ extending

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank

    06:23

  • ICRC media chief: release brings ‘relief for those hostages, relief for their families’

    05:36

  • Regev: 'ball is in Hamas’s court,' 'humanitarian pause' can 'extend' with 'the release of hostages'

    09:55

  • Mark Regev: Hamas ‘has committed itself’ to hostage deal, violating it would be ‘a major problem’

    07:01

  • Deputy assistant to POTUS: hostage deal was ‘rigorously negotiated,’ terms changes from ‘weeks ago’

    04:50

  • Israel-Hamas war on TV ‘is not a Nexflix series,’ conflict will ‘be long and drawn out’

    06:24

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Israelis have to be prepared’ for ‘violations’ that ‘undermine’ hostage deal

    09:56

  • Israeli govt. spox: Hamas is ‘begging for a breather because it’s getting clobbered,’ ‘war is ugly’

    10:02

  • Amb. Ross: IDF ‘failed’ to protect Israelis, have ‘responsibility’ to ‘get as many out as possible’

    05:42

  • Judy Woodruff: Rosalynn Carter grew from being ‘shy’ to ‘someone who relished politics and loved it’

    07:51

  • Jill Stuckey: Rosalynn Carter was ‘tenacious’ and made mental health awareness ‘her life’s work’

    05:39

  • Palestinian refugees, who ‘don’t have food’ and ‘haven’t had water for weeks,’ have nowhere to go

    06:49

  • Israel-Hamas rhetoric, protests and violence at colleges creates ‘a tough place to find solutions’

    04:00

  • Viral Bin Laden speech is ‘a failure of education,’ rhetoric ‘being celebrated is appalling’

    06:22

  • ICRC media chief: Communications blackout is ‘the most terrifying part’ for Palestinian families

    02:41

  • Fmr. Consul Gen. Pinkas: ‘the big question’ is ‘the length of the ceasefire’ in hostage negotiations

    04:21

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: 'I don't think' Biden calling Xi a dictator 'harmed the progress of the summit'

    03:59

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Regev: Once ‘original’ hostage deal concludes, Israel might ‘talk more publicly about’ extending

04:36

As the time frame of the original hostage deal comes to an end, Israel and Hamas appear to come to an agreement to extend the pause for an additional two days in exchange for 20 more hostages. Former Ambassador to the United Kingdom and advisor to Benjamin Netanyahu Mark Regev joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the negotiations. “When you release a young infant without their mother, that is surely a sign of depravity, of inhumanity. And I think this is another example of one of many of who we're up against,” Regev tells Andrea. On extending the pause, he says, “we want to see the original four day agreement fully implemented, and then we can maybe talk more publicly about an extension.”Nov. 27, 2023

  • Martin Fletcher: Hostage families are ‘bouncing back and forth between joy and sorrow’

    05:21

  • ICRC spox: Red Cross is in ‘direct contact’ with ‘anyone who we think might be holding hostages’

    08:29
  • Now Playing

    Regev: Once ‘original’ hostage deal concludes, Israel might ‘talk more publicly about’ extending

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank

    06:23

  • ICRC media chief: release brings ‘relief for those hostages, relief for their families’

    05:36

  • Regev: 'ball is in Hamas’s court,' 'humanitarian pause' can 'extend' with 'the release of hostages'

    09:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All