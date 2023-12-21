IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Regev: Israel won’t ‘waste any real opportunity to get’ hostages out, ‘in communications’ on a deal

Desc: Hostage deal talks are starting to gain some traction as the death toll surpasses an estimated 20,000 in Gaza and newly obtained IDF footage from a camera on a dog reveals new details about the three hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli forces. Former Ambassador to the U.K. Mark Regev, senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “We're in communications with the Americans, with the Qataris, with the Egyptians, and we will not waste any real opportunity that exists to get our people out,” Regev tells Andrea. “We believe increasing the pressure, the military pressure, the IDF's pressure on the Hamas military machine, that can expedite the release of hostages because Hamas understands that we will only agree to a pause in the fighting for the release of hostages.“Dec. 21, 2023

