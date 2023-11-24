IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Regev: 'ball is in Hamas’s court,' 'humanitarian pause' can 'extend' with 'the release of hostages'

09:55

After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms the release of 24 hostages, Former Ambassador to the United Kingdom and advisor to Benjamin Netanyahu Mark Regev joins Chris Jansing to discuss the humanitarian pause and the future of the deal. "Now the ball is in Hamas's court. This humanitarian pause can stop four days from now, and we'll be back to square one and we'll be back at full scale war, or we can extend the humanitarian pauses by the release of more hostages. I hope they release more hostages,” Regev tells Chris. "In my opinion, the release of hostages and if they release more hostages, it's only because they fear the resumption of Israel's military operation. And so we see the two goals of our operation, the military campaign to destroy Hamas's military machine and getting our hostages out, they compliment each other.”Nov. 24, 2023

