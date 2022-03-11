Red Cross team in Mariupol expecting to ‘run out of water tomorrow’

Red Cross Media Team Leader Jason Straziuso joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Red Cross efforts in Mariupol where the civilian crisis deepens as resources crucial for survival become increasingly depleted. “I think the most frightening thing probably now is the water situation. It's clear that families are starting to run out of clean water. Our own team there, they say that they're going to run out of water tomorrow,” says Straziuso. “If you're an elderly person, if you happen to be sick right now, if you happen to normally need to be in the hospital, how do you find food for yourself?”March 11, 2022