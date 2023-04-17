Red Cross’ Synenko: Sudan fighters have ‘obligation’ to respect international humanitarian law

Alyona Synenko, regional spokesperson for Africa with the International Committee of the Red Cross, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the fight over Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, where nearly 100 Sudanese civilians are dead and Americans are being told to shelter in place. “It has been increasingly difficult to maintain the level of interest of the donor community in protracted crises like the one in Sudan,” says Synenko. “We're trying also to remind to all the parties that taking part in the fighting right now, there is not an option, but it's also their obligation to respect the international humanitarian law”April 17, 2023