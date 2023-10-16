IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages

01:41

The Red Cross said it is speaking with Hamas leaders to gain access to Israeli hostages, assess their conditions and secure their release. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports on how the Red Cross is attempting to coordinate a safe release for the captives.Oct. 16, 2023

