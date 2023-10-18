Red Cross is ‘ just waiting or hoping that there's an opening’ of Gaza border to get relief aid in

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza sees no improvement as the Gaza border remains closed, leaving no opening for aid, personnel, or medical supplies to enter and no exit for civilians looking for an escape. Jason Straziuso, Global media team leader for the Committee of the Red Cross, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the situation on the ground in Gaza and what aid groups are planning in terms of relief. “The suffering is increasing. Every day we see screams of people walking south and then the question is, where do they go? We know people are sleeping outside. We know that they're desperate for food and they're desperate for water,” Straziuso tells Andrea. “We have 60 tons of aid supplies, including medical supplies, waiting to go in. We have a surgical team, a four person surgical team, also very eager to get across the border and to be able to start helping those in need. So we're just waiting or hoping that there's an opening and that that aid and those personnel can move in.”Oct. 18, 2023

