Red Cross is ‘ just waiting or hoping that there's an opening’ of Gaza border to get relief aid in

‘No question’ that the war in Israel will be escalated, and ‘good chance’ that Hezbollah will enter08:47
Fmr. Rep. Dent: Jim Jordan was a ‘thorn’ in the side of appropriators, who are now ‘returning fire’03:11
- Now Playing
Red Cross is ‘ just waiting or hoping that there's an opening’ of Gaza border to get relief aid in01:49
- UP NEXT
Rep. Jordan ‘stood against everything that would move the Congress’ forward, ‘not about governing’09:14
Fmr. Rep Upton: ‘I don’t think that Jordan is capable of getting bipartisanship’ on major issues05:55
Breaking down the votes Jim Jordan needs to become House speaker03:24
Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’04:22
Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now03:36
Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’05:18
Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’03:35
Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’06:57
‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups03:32
Trump campaign releases statement criticizing partial gag order01:06
Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages01:41
'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack00:55
Judge issues partial gag order in Trump election interference case03:24
Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies03:32
Fmr. Adm. Stavridis: Hamas, Hezbollah are ‘evil creatures of that rotten theocracy in Tehran’06:05
Fmr. Rep. Upton: McCarthy’s ‘a big time supporter of Jordan’ with a ‘poison’ between him and Scalise04:49
Jonathan Alter: ‘Nobody knows whether it’s even possible to’ rescue or ‘save the hostages’ in Gaza03:31
‘No question’ that the war in Israel will be escalated, and ‘good chance’ that Hezbollah will enter08:47
Fmr. Rep. Dent: Jim Jordan was a ‘thorn’ in the side of appropriators, who are now ‘returning fire’03:11
- Now Playing
Red Cross is ‘ just waiting or hoping that there's an opening’ of Gaza border to get relief aid in01:49
- UP NEXT
Rep. Jordan ‘stood against everything that would move the Congress’ forward, ‘not about governing’09:14
Fmr. Rep Upton: ‘I don’t think that Jordan is capable of getting bipartisanship’ on major issues05:55
Breaking down the votes Jim Jordan needs to become House speaker03:24
Play All