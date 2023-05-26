Rattner ‘cautiously optimistic’ on debt ceiling deal; ‘a better package than I would have predicted’

Debt ceiling talks between Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden as time is running out. Former treasury department official in the Obama Administration Steven Rattner and Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “There’s an enormous amount of work to do,” says Rattner. “But I'm cautiously optimistic that something good will come of that, and I think on balance this looks like a better package than I would have predicted a few weeks ago.”May 26, 2023