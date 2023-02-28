IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Randi Weingarten: Student debt relief is ‘a moral issue’

03:47

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, a co-sponsor of the student loan debt relief rally outside the Supreme Court, joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the Supreme Court hearing on the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan that 26 million Americans have applied for. “When you say 43 million people can get some relief here, it's people who have done everything right and something tripped them up, or they just really can't afford this right now because of the huge escalating costs of college and then on top of it, we had COVID,” says Weingarten. “Everything else about COVID that small businesses got, big businesses got, the states didn't sue. Why are they suing about individuals who really need it?”Feb. 28, 2023

