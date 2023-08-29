Ramaswamy defends proposal for deal with Russia as rivals attack plan that would cede Ukrainian land

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is defending a proposal to make a deal with Russia that would cede Ukrainian territory to Russia and keep Ukraine out of NATO against heavy criticism from Republican rivals like Nikki Haley. “That would only be conditioned on Vladimir Putin exiting his military alliance with China. The Russia-China military alliance would be - is the single greatest threat that the United States faces today,” Ramaswamy told Andrea Mitchell.Aug. 29, 2023