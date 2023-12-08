Rajiv Shah: ‘We need to do more as a nation’ because ‘when America leads the fight,’ change happens

2023 will be the warmest year on record, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. University of Pennsylvania professor and climatologist Michael Mann and former USAID Administrator Rajiv Shah join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the summit and why 80 countries are calling for an end to fossil fuel use. “When America leads the fight against AIDS, the fight against Ebola, the effort to prevent a food crisis after the 2008 financial crisis, others will follow. When America follows, no one's out there leading and so we need to do more as a nation,” Shah tells Andrea. “If we are going to convince the India's of the world that they need to phase out their fossil fuel emissions, then we have to take leadership here in the United States because we are the world's largest legacy emitter, we put more carbon pollution into the atmosphere than any other country,” Mann adds.Dec. 8, 2023