Raf Sanchez: Netanyahu is ‘signaling his fury’ over U.N. resolution by canceling top officials’ trip
March 25, 202407:01

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Raf Sanchez: Netanyahu is ‘signaling his fury’ over U.N. resolution by canceling top officials’ trip

07:01

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled an Israeli delegation’s trip to Washington after the U.S. refused to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza for the remainder of the month of Ramadan. NBC News International Correspondent Raf Sanchez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Netanyahu’s actions.March 25, 2024

