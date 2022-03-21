Putin threatens to break relations with U.S., a step not even taken during Cold War
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the United States' diplomatic relations with Russia, and the escalating tension between the countries after President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. "I hope that President Putin doesn't take this step," Sherman says. 'It would not be to his advantage, and it would not be in his interests, but he keeps making decisions that are not in his interest. March 21, 2022
