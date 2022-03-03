Putin’s choice: ‘crank up repression’ or ‘get toppled’ by a ‘palace coup,’ says Dmitri Alperovitch

Dmitri Alperovitch, co-Founder of Silverado Policy Accelerator and CrowdStrike, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss ramped up repression of a “devastated” and “fearful” Russian public while their leader wages war on Ukraine. “You can't underestimate the changes that are taking place in Russia right now,” says Alperovitch. “The repression is kicking up. We're not yet back to Stalin era repression, but we're on the path there. And I think that's Putin’s only choice: either to crank up repression, to keep dissent at a minimum, or he will get toppled potentially by palace coup.” March 3, 2022