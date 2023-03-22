Punishments for former British PM Boris Johnson could include sanctions, suspension from Parliament

NBC News Foreign Correspondent Molly Hunter joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss potential consequences former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could face as he testifies before Parliament regarding a party he held during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. “As far as what could happen next for Boris Johnson, the Privileges Committee could recommend a number of sanctions, including an oral or written apology. On the more serious end, they could recommend a suspension or an expulsion,” Hunter says. “And if it is a suspension for more than 10 days, that could eventually trigger a reelection and send Boris Johnson home from Parliament.”March 22, 2023