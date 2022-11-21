IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: 'Stop dehumanizing' the LGBTQ community. 'We deserve at least that.'

04:43

At least 5 people are dead and 25 injured a gunman opened fire at "Club Q," a LGBTQ nightclub in the city of Colorado Springs. Pulse nightclub shooting survivor Brandon Wolf tells Andrea Mitchell, “Today I woke up furious. I am so angry that for years we've been pummeled with this garbage from the right wing,” calling out the spread of anti-LGBTQ misinformation. “Stop dehumanizing us. Stop treating us with disdain. Stop treating us as less than. Treat us as your neighbors, your family members, your friends. We deserve at least that.”  Nov. 21, 2022

  Now Playing

    Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: 'Stop dehumanizing' the LGBTQ community. 'We deserve at least that.'

    04:43
  UP NEXT

    Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to 'find common ground and get things done'

    07:13

