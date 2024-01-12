IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • State Dept. spox: Arab nations ‘ready’ to work with U.S. on Gaza, but ‘only’ if Israel commits

    07:27
  • Now Playing

    Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

    07:47
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Himes: ‘There is no way’ Speaker Johnson can ‘get 218 Republican votes’ on a spending bill

    04:34

  • Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance

    03:00

  • Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’

    03:11

  • Susanne Craig: Trump lawyers said he is ‘a real estate genius’ in closing arguments of NY case

    04:00

  • Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

    04:46

  • NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

    03:50

  • NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip

    11:16

  • FAA says all 737 Max 9 planes will remain grounded until inspected and fixed

    01:58

  • Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case

    02:18

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Trump calling convicted Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’ is ‘despicable’

    05:10

  • John Brennan: ‘Calls for Secretary Austin's resignation are absolutely ludicrous'

    06:56

  • Polymeropoulos: U.S. needs ‘an application of military violence’ to deter Houthis in Yemen

    01:09

  • Officer Fanone: ‘Americans need to be reminded’ of the Jan. 6 insurrection ‘every single day’

    04:53

  • Arouzi: Iranians deny bombings were from Islamic State group, instead want ‘revenge on Israelis’

    05:12

  • Fmr. CIA Dir.: U.S. and allies ‘have a responsibility’ to retaliate against threats in Middle East

    08:48

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: U.S. has ‘good intel,’ will ‘take actions to mitigate’ danger of Houthis

    05:57

  • Stavridis: The White House should ‘move toward’ a ‘more aggressive’ response against the Houthis

    05:41

  • Liptak: Deciding if Trump’s Jan. 6 actions equal ‘engaging in insurrection’ is ‘unwelcome’ at SCOTUS

    05:47

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

07:47

The Iowa caucuses are around the corner and the Republican field is facing a new challenger: the extreme cold. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Kristen Welker and Jen Psaki to discuss candidates’ strategies to get out the vote on Monday. “It's really all about the expectations game. Because the truth is, you don't win the primary by winning the Iowa caucus. It's just about how it sets you up for the things after. So Trump expected to win by a lot,” Psaki says. As for DeSantis, Welker says, “He is defiant. He's in this race for the long haul. I just spoke with one of his top advisors overnight who underscored that point, that they are not looking to drop out after Iowa no matter what happens.”Jan. 12, 2024

  • State Dept. spox: Arab nations ‘ready’ to work with U.S. on Gaza, but ‘only’ if Israel commits

    07:27
  • Now Playing

    Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

    07:47
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Himes: ‘There is no way’ Speaker Johnson can ‘get 218 Republican votes’ on a spending bill

    04:34

  • Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance

    03:00

  • Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’

    03:11

  • Susanne Craig: Trump lawyers said he is ‘a real estate genius’ in closing arguments of NY case

    04:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All