Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

The Iowa caucuses are around the corner and the Republican field is facing a new challenger: the extreme cold. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Kristen Welker and Jen Psaki to discuss candidates’ strategies to get out the vote on Monday. “It's really all about the expectations game. Because the truth is, you don't win the primary by winning the Iowa caucus. It's just about how it sets you up for the things after. So Trump expected to win by a lot,” Psaki says. As for DeSantis, Welker says, “He is defiant. He's in this race for the long haul. I just spoke with one of his top advisors overnight who underscored that point, that they are not looking to drop out after Iowa no matter what happens.”Jan. 12, 2024