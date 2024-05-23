IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Provocative flag flown at Justice Alito’s home show he ‘is in no way impartial’: Rep. Sherrill
May 23, 2024

  • UP NEXT

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Provocative flag flown at Justice Alito’s home show he ‘is in no way impartial’: Rep. Sherrill

04:36

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) is among those calling on Justice Alito to recuse himself from cases related to January 6th and former President Trump after a provocative flag was flown at his home. Sherill joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss this, Trump’s false claim about the Mar-a-Lago search, and contraception access to the defense policy bill.May 23, 2024

