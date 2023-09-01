IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Commerce Secy. Raimondo says ‘we have to hold the line’ on tech export controls after China visit

    06:40

  • FEMA does not have enough funds to help after disasters because ‘congress is not doing its job’

    02:04

  • Giuliani judgement in Georgia election workers case is “a victory for our democracy”

    05:34

  • Proud Boy Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    03:29

  • Southern states ‘prepared’ and ‘trained’ for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to ‘hunker down’

    05:41

  • Coastal FL suffered ‘massive winds’ and ‘storm surge,’ making Hurricane Idalia ‘devastating’

    06:42

  • Floridians assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia’s ‘strong winds’ as it barrels towards GA and SC

    04:06

  • Ramaswamy defends proposal for deal with Russia as rivals attack plan that would cede Ukrainian land

    04:33

  • Ramaswamy says ‘I’ll respect his wishes’ after receiving cease and desist letter from Eminem

    00:35

  • Gov. Green: ‘In a different world now’ where disasters like Maui fires are increasingly likely

    03:48

  • Hurricane Idalia on track to miss St. Petersburg, but ‘a storm can change its track pretty quickly’

    02:32

  • ‘Like a younger version of Donald Trump’: Ramaswamy stakes out ‘outlandish’ positions on issues

    06:10

  • Judge sets March 4, 2024 trial date for Trump federal election interference trial

    04:04

  • MLK speechwriter Jones: ‘There's a level of violence’ & ‘a deep level of anti-semitism' in the U.S.

    09:46

  • Vladimir Putin is ‘running a massive mafia state’ where it is ‘often, if not always, about money’

    04:32

  • ‘Georgia is a must win for Republicans,’ and Trump’s legal woes might cause problems in 2024 race

    05:47

  • ‘It's hard to really say that a whole lot has changed’ in GOP primary after Trump’s surrender in GA

    06:45

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Trump must tell supporters to ‘stand down’ because ‘violence will not be tolerated’

    07:31

  • GOP stance on climate change in first Republican debate was a ‘disaster for the party’s brand’

    06:22

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

01:58

Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in his January 6 seditious conspiracy case. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports on the judge's ruling and how it compares to the sentence prosecutors sought.Sept. 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Commerce Secy. Raimondo says ‘we have to hold the line’ on tech export controls after China visit

    06:40

  • FEMA does not have enough funds to help after disasters because ‘congress is not doing its job’

    02:04

  • Giuliani judgement in Georgia election workers case is “a victory for our democracy”

    05:34

  • Proud Boy Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    03:29

  • Southern states ‘prepared’ and ‘trained’ for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to ‘hunker down’

    05:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All