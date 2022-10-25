Progressives withdraw letter urging Biden to pursue diplomacy with Russia on Ukraine

Allegheny County Executive: Abortion will ‘motivate a lot of voters, particularly swing voters’04:12
Phoenix Mercury’s Brianna Turner: 'Very difficult to hear' Griner's nine-year sentence upheld07:09
- Now Playing
Progressives withdraw letter urging Biden to pursue diplomacy with Russia on Ukraine02:36
- UP NEXT
Ash Carter, former defense secretary, dies at 6801:05
Greenblatt: Adidas showing they won't do 'business with bigots,' but should've dropped West 'sooner'04:28
Rep. Madeleine Dean: ‘If you want to know who's working to improve our economy, it's the Democrats’07:26
‘She is a political pawn’: Brittney Griner’s former Olympic coach reacts to the WNBA star’s appeal denial06:42
Mark Landler: Sunak will govern with a ‘technocratic, buttoned-down, low-key’ style of leadership06:51
Griner lawyer: WNBA star 'pessimistic' about appeal trial, but hoping for sentence reduction05:36
Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia election interference probe01:43
Carol Lee: ’The Biden family fully supports his running in 2024'06:26
John Kirby: ‘Iran is right now on the ground, involved, engaged in the war in Ukraine’06:15
Yamiche Alcindor: Felons who are ‘legal to vote’ may be ‘intimidated’ by FL election police arrests07:19
Amb. Ivo Daalder: 'Ukrainians are the only ones who can count on the UK' after Truss resignation06:39
Jason Furman: The problem with gas prices is that 'they’re largely outside the President’s control.’10:59
Gene Sperling: Biden total oil reserve tap ‘5, 6 times larger’ than releases under Obama, Clinton08:54
Why actress Nazanin Boniadi thinks protests in Iran are a turning point for women everywhere02:49
Speaker Pelosi responds to young members’ calls for generational change: ‘Just win, baby. Just win.'10:47
Speaker Pelosi: ‘Our democracy is at stake’ in the 2022 midterms07:59
Sadjadpour: A 'representative government in Tehran' would be a 'geopolitical game changer' for U.S.07:26
Allegheny County Executive: Abortion will ‘motivate a lot of voters, particularly swing voters’04:12
Phoenix Mercury’s Brianna Turner: 'Very difficult to hear' Griner's nine-year sentence upheld07:09
- Now Playing
Progressives withdraw letter urging Biden to pursue diplomacy with Russia on Ukraine02:36
- UP NEXT
Ash Carter, former defense secretary, dies at 6801:05
Greenblatt: Adidas showing they won't do 'business with bigots,' but should've dropped West 'sooner'04:28
Rep. Madeleine Dean: ‘If you want to know who's working to improve our economy, it's the Democrats’07:26
Play All