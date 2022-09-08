IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Follow live: Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish residence

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Prince William arrives at Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth remains under ‘medical supervision’

02:02

Prince William, along with his uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, has arrived at Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth is under “medical supervision,” according to Buckingham Palace. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports from London. Sept. 8, 2022

