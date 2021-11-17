Prince Turki Al Faisal Al-Saud: The American withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘was inevitable’

Prince Turki Al Faisal Al-Saud, former Saudi intelligence chief, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he considered “inevitable,” Saudi Arabia’s adversarial relationship with Iran. Andrea presses Prince Turki Al Faisal on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, as he denies the CIA’s conclusion that the crown prince was responsible.Nov. 17, 2021