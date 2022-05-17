Primary elections in ‘presidential battleground’ Pennsylvania may determine ‘control of the U.S. Senate’

NBC’s Mark Murray and Philadelphia Inquirer Reporter Andrew Seidman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the “importance” of the Pennsylvania primary elections. Pennsylvania is not only “a presidential battleground state,” but “looking at the Senate map, the candidate that ends up winning control of this may have a leg up in control of the United States Senate,” Murray explains. According to an NBC poll, “75% of Americans think the country is headed in the wrong track,” which Murray says “has produced the potential for a lot of instability and chaos that we're going to see in the in the races in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.”May 17, 2022