IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Primary elections in ‘presidential battleground’ Pennsylvania may determine ‘control of the U.S. Senate’

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Crystal Peoples-Stokes: Buffalo community ‘hurt’ after mass shooting, ‘not just for the loss,’ but ‘for the fact that racism is real.’

    05:50

  • Donell Harvin: Online hate groups will ‘continue to crank out violent extremists’ as long as ‘there's no content moderation.’

    08:33

  • Buffalo Police Dept. Commissioner: Buffalo mass shooting suspect ‘had hate in his heart, mind, and soul’

    05:25

  • Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’

    05:53

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’

    04:35

  • Dr. Fauci: We can’t develop ‘better’ Covid protections ‘if we don’t get more resources’

    08:18

  • Former Defense Secy. Esper describes Trump outrages and defends not speaking out while still in office

    07:46

  • Eric Holder suggests Jan. 6 Cmte. request ‘expedited review’ from courts to subpoena fellow House members

    02:40

  • Eric Holder: Roe v. Wade draft could signal SCOTUS moves on privacy rights and beyond

    07:36

  • Mark Murray: Republican primary results in Nebraska, West Virginia show how Trump ‘has changed this party’

    08:02

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘As long as Congress continues to provide support,’ Ukraine has ‘a good chance’ of victory

    06:19

  • Sen. Maggie Hassan: If Republican politicians ‘take away’ abortion rights, ‘what other rights are next?’

    05:38

  • Michael Steele: It ‘doesn’t matter’ if Trump-endorsed candidates lose. ‘Even a loss is a win.’

    07:35

  • Richard Haass: If Ukraine wins the war, Putin ‘might actually be tempted to use chemical or nuclear weapons’

    03:52

  • Jason Furman: Lifting Trump tariffs on China ‘would be the biggest step’ Biden could take to lower inflation

    08:32

  • Police say captured fugitive Casey White planned shootout prior to arrest

    02:27

  • Sen. Van Hollen: 'We've got to pass' emergency Covid relief legislation

    05:51

  • WI State Treasurer Godlewski: Roe 'a real issue' in Wisconsin 'because we have a complete abortion ban on the books'

    04:29

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukrainians are 'going to need more capability if we intend to destroy the Russians'

    06:28

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Primary elections in ‘presidential battleground’ Pennsylvania may determine ‘control of the U.S. Senate’

05:25

NBC’s Mark Murray and Philadelphia Inquirer Reporter Andrew Seidman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the “importance” of the Pennsylvania primary elections. Pennsylvania is not only “a presidential battleground state,” but “looking at the Senate map, the candidate that ends up winning control of this may have a leg up in control of the United States Senate,” Murray explains. According to an NBC poll, “75% of Americans think the country is headed in the wrong track,” which Murray says “has produced the potential for a lot of instability and chaos that we're going to see in the in the races in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.”May 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Primary elections in ‘presidential battleground’ Pennsylvania may determine ‘control of the U.S. Senate’

    05:25
  • UP NEXT

    Crystal Peoples-Stokes: Buffalo community ‘hurt’ after mass shooting, ‘not just for the loss,’ but ‘for the fact that racism is real.’

    05:50

  • Donell Harvin: Online hate groups will ‘continue to crank out violent extremists’ as long as ‘there's no content moderation.’

    08:33

  • Buffalo Police Dept. Commissioner: Buffalo mass shooting suspect ‘had hate in his heart, mind, and soul’

    05:25

  • Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’

    05:53

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’

    04:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All