President Biden unveils budget plan that OMB Director calls ‘beginning of a dialogue’ with GOP

NBC News White House Correspondent Carol Lee, former Chief Economist of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors Douglas Holtz-Eakin, and Wall Street Journal White House reporter Sabrina Siddiqui join Andrea Mitchell to break down President Biden’s newly released 2024 budget plan. It includes tax increases for the wealthy to fund Medicare and Social Security benefits, and money for things like rail safety and crime prevention. Carol Lee reports that OMB Director Shalanda Young tells her in an interview that the budget is the “beginning of a dialogue” with Republicans, who are likely to oppose many of those tax and spending increases. March 9, 2023