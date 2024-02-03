Kier Simmons discusses regional implications of U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria05:45
Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'05:21
Johnson and Republican senators criticize Biden's retaliatory response against Iranian proxies05:16
Will U.S. military retaliatory strikes deter Iranian proxies or spark a wider regional conflict?05:06
The importance of the locations of the U.S. military's retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxies03:35
What might come next in the tiered U.S. military retaliation against Iranian proxies06:50
Fmr. CISA director: China is ‘a much more nefarious, insidious threat’04:18
Rep. Quigley: ‘If we let stand Putin's aggression, we're inviting more bloodshed’ & defense spending03:25
Biden Campaign co-Chair: Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’ ‘really don’t want to close the border’07:52
Roberta Kaplan: ‘It’s hard to imagine’ how democracy ‘survives if we can’t agree’ on what’s true06:28
Stavridis: ‘Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil’ necessary if Iran does not ‘cease and desist’03:58
Sen. Coons: ‘Forceful strikes’ against Iranian proxies is ‘course we’re likely to see’ from U.S.06:55
INTERPOL Exec. Dir: ‘Traditional’ law enforcement is ‘struggling to keep up’ with technology05:16
Fmr. Trump NSA: ‘I’m convinced’ Trump ‘withdraw from NATO. which would be a catastrophic mistake’04:07
NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine06:35
MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’04:50
Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’07:48
Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border04:49
Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran11:05
Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks05:12
