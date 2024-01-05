Polymeropoulos: U.S. needs ‘an application of military violence’ to deter Houthis in Yemen

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in the Middle East as he tries to calm tensions escalating beyond Gaza’s borders. Marc Polymeropoulos, former CIA officer and Chief of Operations in Europe and Eurasia, joins Katy Tur to discuss U.S. military strategy abroad. “I think we're going to have to have an application of violence against them in Yemen, for both the Houthis and their Iranian benefactors to finally get the message. Deterrence has to, you know, come into the forefront. It has not yet. I think that's the biggest challenge for the U.S.,” says Polymeropoulos.Jan. 5, 2024