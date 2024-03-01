Polymeropoulos: ‘The U.S. is going to have to act now’ after deadly incident in Gaza surrounding aid

Questions remain after more than 100 Palestinians were killed and upwards of 700 were injured in a desperate rush for food in Gaza, when Israeli troops allegedly opened fire on the waiting crowd. Josh Lederman, Peter Baker, and Marc Polymeropoulos join Ana Cabrera to discuss how the incident reflects the worsening humanitarian crisis at hand in Gaza. “You're going to see announcements from the White House as well that, we're going to consider things like airdrops, airdrops of humanitarian aid from U.S. Air Force aircraft and also perhaps opening some kind of maritime quarter, meaning ships off the coast of Gaza. You know, sometimes there are unforeseen circumstances, tragedies like this that can spur change,” Polymeropoulos tells Ana. “ I think the status quo can't remain in terms of the humanitarian issue situation, and the U.S. is going to take, in a sense, up unilateral action with Israelis, okay. But I think the US is going to have to act now.”March 1, 2024