    Political analysts say GOP debate was ‘an absolute crap show,’ with ‘no joy’ and ‘negative populism’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Political analysts say GOP debate was ‘an absolute crap show,’ with ‘no joy’ and ‘negative populism’

07:30

In the second GOP primary debate, Republican Presidential hopefuls fought for second place behind frontrunner former President Donald Trump, who stole the show even though he did not attend. Andrea Mitchell is joined by John Kasich, Robert Gibbs and Michael Steele to discuss main takeaways from the debate. “Last night was an absolute crap show. It was nonsense. There was nothing redeeming about it,” Steele says. “There just seemed to be no joy last night,” Kasich adds. “What Donald Trump has brought on the Republican Party is this negative populism.”Sept. 28, 2023

    Political analysts say GOP debate was ‘an absolute crap show,’ with ‘no joy’ and ‘negative populism’

