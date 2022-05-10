IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Haass: If Ukraine wins the war, Putin ‘might actually be tempted to use chemical or nuclear weapons’

  • Jason Furman: Lifting Trump tariffs on China ‘would be the biggest step’ Biden could take to lower inflation

    Police say captured fugitive Casey White planned shootout prior to arrest

    Sen. Van Hollen: 'We've got to pass' emergency Covid relief legislation

  • WI State Treasurer Godlewski: Roe 'a real issue' in Wisconsin 'because we have a complete abortion ban on the books'

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukrainians are 'going to need more capability if we intend to destroy the Russians'

  • Former Secy. Bill Cohen ‘not surprised’ by Esper claims: ‘Trump has no respect for the rule of law.’

  • Cecile Richards: As abortion bans begin ‘cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.’

  • Rep. Crow: As the war in Ukraine shifts to ‘different types of terrains,’ U.S. weapons aid ‘has to shift as well’

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: Restricting abortion care 'translates to higher maternal mortality’ and ‘worse outcomes’

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: U.S. politicizing aid for Ukraine is ‘a legitimate worry’ if Trump becomes president

  • Gov. Hochul: If Roe falls, NY will need ‘federal help’ to be a ‘safe harbor’ for out-of-state patients seeking abortion care

  • ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

  • Rep. Speier: '59% of the women who actually access abortions already are mothers. I was one of those mothers’

  • Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’

  • Pete Williams: Supreme Court acknowledges leaked draft opinion, but says 'we're nowhere near' final opinion

  • Sen. Hirono: 'Millions' of U.S. women have ‘awakened to the fact that they no longer control their bodies’

  • Planned Parenthood CEO: '26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion' if Court overturns Roe v. Wade

  • 'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court

  • Supreme Court confirms draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is real, will investigate source of leak

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Police say captured fugitive Casey White planned shootout prior to arrest

Following his arrest, Casey White told investigators he and former corrections officer, Vicky White, had planned on a shootout at the risk of losing their lives, police said in a press conference. Several semiautomatic weapons, including an AR-15, were recovered from the car. NBC's Sam Brock reports. May 10, 2022

