BREAKING: At least 6 dead, 24 injured in shooting at Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade

    Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

00:26

Police are responding to a shooting at an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. City officials have canceled remaining Fourth of July events and law enforcement is urging people to avoid the area.July 4, 2022

