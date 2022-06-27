IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law 'harkens back to slavery'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022

    Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law 'harkens back to slavery'

