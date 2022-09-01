Planned Parenthood CEO: After TX ban, ‘surrounding states saw a 550% increase in abortion patients’

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Texas law that has made abortion a felony in the state, punishable by up to life in prison and a $100,000 fine. “Planned Parenthood health centers in surrounding states saw a 550% increase in abortion patients with the Texans that showed up over this last year compared to the year before,” says Johnson. “On average, what that means is that Texas patients have been traveling more than 400 miles to access care, and they have gone as far as California, New Jersey, Arizona, New Mexico, Illinois, and Florida for their care.”Sept. 1, 2022