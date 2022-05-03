IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Planned Parenthood CEO: '26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion' if Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:57
    'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court

    02:06

  • Supreme Court confirms draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is real, will investigate source of leak

    01:32

  • Amb. Taylor: Lavrov’s Hitler comments show ‘evil nature of the Russian government’ and ‘ludicrous’ justification for invasion

    08:16

  • Sam Stein: GOP candidates in ‘contortions’ to secure Trump endorsement. ‘It is a politics of grievance.’

    08:42

  • Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen

    03:13

  • Israel's prime minister condemns Russian foreign minister's comments on 'Nazification' of Ukraine

    02:05

  • Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

    06:34

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russian filtration camps holding Ukrainians are ‘concentration camps at the strategic level’

    03:27

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price calls latest journalist death in Ukraine ‘another assault on the free press’

    09:51

  • ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in murder of four Americans

    02:40

  • Dr. Hotez: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children under 6 is ‘potentially promising’ but not ‘a slam dunk’

    04:52

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: If $33 billion package can ‘diminish’ Putin's power, ‘that’s money well spent’

    06:31

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘takes hostages to try to trade them away’

    11:27

  • Madeleine Albright honored by generations of leaders at memorial service

    06:06

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: Emerging obstacles for weapons transfer to eastern Ukraine as Russia attacks ‘bridges,’ ‘rail system'

    08:23

  • Ernest Moniz: Russia has stood nuclear deterrence 'on its head'

    05:19

  • Vice President Harris tests positive for Covid

    03:59

  • Roger Cohen: '13 million votes’ for Le Pen ‘reflected a lot of anger.’ Macron ‘will have to adjust his policies accordingly.’

    07:07

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Planned Parenthood CEO: '26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion' if Court overturns Roe v. Wade

04:57

Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the implications of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. “The practical implication for the patients is the fact that 26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion," says McGill Johnson. "We know what that looks like now that we are eight or nine months into Texas. We have seen people travel 1,000 miles out of state to get access to care.”May 3, 2022

