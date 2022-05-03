Planned Parenthood CEO: '26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion' if Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the implications of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. “The practical implication for the patients is the fact that 26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion," says McGill Johnson. "We know what that looks like now that we are eight or nine months into Texas. We have seen people travel 1,000 miles out of state to get access to care.”May 3, 2022