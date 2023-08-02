IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'I don't think Jack Smith is done with Trump yet': Former House member

    09:50
  • Now Playing

    Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Neal Katyal: The facts of this indictment aren't yet all written in stone

    06:33

  • Joyce Vance: This indictment is crafted in a highly strategic fashion

    09:40

  • Joe: This indictment spells out how Republicans said 'no' to Trump

    10:51

  • Chuck Rosenberg: I believe this case could be tried before the election

    02:15

  • Historians explain why a second Trump presidency could do damage to America’s democracy

    13:00

  • Biden pushes ‘Bidenomics’ during manufacturing remarks in Maine

    03:02

  • Jamie Lee Curtis leverages her cult-film status for charity

    13:25

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: History gave Biden the platform to talk about importance of diversity

    09:53

  • 'This indictment reads like a mafia case': Mar-a-Lago property manager charged

    09:12

  • Andrew Weissmann: Documents case gets much stronger with new evidence

    07:14

  • White House aims to lower housing costs and boost supply

    05:34

  • Claire McCaskill: Not a matter of if but when for Jack Smith and Fani Willis

    01:57

  • US pledges $500M in humanitarian support for Ukraine

    07:17

  • Tim Ryan creates a place for the 'exhausted majority'

    08:57

  • Steve Rattner: Inflation coming down but we're not yet out of the woods 

    06:47

  • Giuliani concedes he made false statements about election workers

    06:32

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal charges

    07:07

  • Majority of Republicans say Trump is strongest against Biden

    02:38

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death

02:19

Federal jurors handed down a death sentence to the truck driver convicted of killing 11 worshippers and wounding seven others at a synagogue in 2018. NBC News' Kathy Park reports.Aug. 2, 2023

  • 'I don't think Jack Smith is done with Trump yet': Former House member

    09:50
  • Now Playing

    Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Neal Katyal: The facts of this indictment aren't yet all written in stone

    06:33

  • Joyce Vance: This indictment is crafted in a highly strategic fashion

    09:40

  • Joe: This indictment spells out how Republicans said 'no' to Trump

    10:51

  • Chuck Rosenberg: I believe this case could be tried before the election

    02:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All