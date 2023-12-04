IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

    07:55
  • Now Playing

    Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel

    04:35

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

    04:01

  • Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court

    08:50

  • Rep. Lawler: George Santos ‘was unfit to serve’ and the ‘damning’ ethics report led to expulsion

    02:12

  • Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’

    04:16

  • Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger ‘as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age’

    05:03

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘For the sake of democracy’ U.S. congress ‘cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine’

    05:54

  • Fmr. Amb. Mark Regev: Truce extension ‘up in the air,’ Israel awaits release of ‘another 8 hostages’

    06:50

  • Sen. Durbin: Gaza hospitals should be ‘protected’ from the conflict and run by a neutral party

    06:37

  • Greenblatt: ‘Our pluralism has always been our strength,’ and we can’t let ‘extremists’ divide us

    06:18

  • Marc Polymeropoulos: Regardless of who holds remaining hostages, ‘Hamas is responsible for this’

    03:19

  • Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack

    10:44

  • Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’

    04:35

  • Uncle of Palestinian shot in VT: ‘I feel a sense of shame’ believing U.S. ‘would be safer for him’

    03:43

  • Martin Fletcher: Hostage families are ‘bouncing back and forth between joy and sorrow’

    05:21

  • ICRC spox: Red Cross is in ‘direct contact’ with ‘anyone who we think might be holding hostages’

    08:29

  • Regev: Once ‘original’ hostage deal concludes, Israel might ‘talk more publicly about’ extending

    04:36

  • Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank

    06:23

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee

04:32

As the fighting ramps up again in Gaza after the end of an extended pause, Gaza residents find themselves with no safe place to go after warnings of an imminent attack from the IDF. Alon Pinkas joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss if it is possible for Palestinians in Gaza to heed the warnings from the IDF. “The short answer is no. Andrea. It's impossible. Given the density and the size of Gaza,” Pinkas tells Andrea. “Even if Israel is telling 100% truth, and even if the IDF, the Israeli Defense Forces, mean what they say when they say 'we've urged, we've warned, we've alerted,' there's no place for them to go, which inevitably means that the collateral damage, the civilian casualty rate, is going to go up.”Dec. 4, 2023

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

    07:55
  • Now Playing

    Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel

    04:35

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

    04:01

  • Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court

    08:50

  • Rep. Lawler: George Santos ‘was unfit to serve’ and the ‘damning’ ethics report led to expulsion

    02:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All