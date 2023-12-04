Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee

As the fighting ramps up again in Gaza after the end of an extended pause, Gaza residents find themselves with no safe place to go after warnings of an imminent attack from the IDF. Alon Pinkas joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss if it is possible for Palestinians in Gaza to heed the warnings from the IDF. “The short answer is no. Andrea. It's impossible. Given the density and the size of Gaza,” Pinkas tells Andrea. “Even if Israel is telling 100% truth, and even if the IDF, the Israeli Defense Forces, mean what they say when they say 'we've urged, we've warned, we've alerted,' there's no place for them to go, which inevitably means that the collateral damage, the civilian casualty rate, is going to go up.”Dec. 4, 2023