Pinkas: Ceasefire in Gaza without ‘toppling Hamas’ would leave Netanyahu with ‘nothing to show for’

The White House’s Middle East adviser is in Israel today meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his defense minister to discuss a possible hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Molly Hunter and Ambassador Alon Pinkas, former Israeli Consul General in New York, to discuss. “The Americans, the Biden administration views such a ceasefire as the de facto end of the war in its current format. Mr. Netanyahu knows that his, you know, his statements about total victory and toppling Hamas and eradicating Hamas will have nothing to show for if the war ends this way. And so this explains part of the hesitancy on the Israeli part,” Pinkas says.Feb. 22, 2024