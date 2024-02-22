Parker: Fertility issue is not partisan, ‘it doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican’07:16
Novikov: Russian advances in Ukraine are ‘a direct reflection’ of U.S. inaction05:43
Pinkas: Ceasefire in Gaza without ‘toppling Hamas’ would leave Netanyahu with ‘nothing to show for’05:34
UNHCR Rep on Ukrainian refugees returning home: “The main obstacle to return is safety and security”04:23
Engel: Detention of Russian-American seems politically motivated,’ ‘a move by Russia to show power’07:24
Zygar: Navalny said it’s ‘crucial not to lose the next opportunity to make Russia a democracy’06:16
Siddiqui: Haley campaign can’t ‘point to a state’ they can win, time is not on Haley’s side08:11
Ukrainian documentarian: Ukraine is ‘a humanitarian catastrophe,’ but ‘a bargaining chip for some’03:30
Amb. Markarova: U.S. has to ‘be bold,’ ‘sanction all Russian banks,’ to stop Russian ‘war crimes’07:34
German Foreign Minister: ‘Is it not our obligation to provide this humanitarian assistance’ in Gaza?03:28
VP Harris: ‘This is a moment where America has the ability to actually demonstrate through action’05:27
McFaul: It’s ‘hard’ for Navalnaya to fight Putin but Congress has ‘something right in front of them’10:49
Trump's hush money trial in New York to begin March 2502:35
Chuck Rosenberg: Willis should ‘consider removing herself’ from Georgia election interference case04:03
Alon Pinkas: ‘Call it what you want,’ a Gaza ceasefire deal ‘would end the war the way we know it’08:37
Sen. Kaine: Turner's warning of a threat is ‘cryptic,’ ‘he hasn’t indicated what he’s referring to’08:17
Lemire: ‘Real concerns’ about ‘what the US really stands for’ if congress fails to pass foreign aid07:04
Gonzalez: ‘Last time, Trump did not behave as an ally’ to Europe. Now, ‘we need to be prepared’07:27
Molly Hunter: ‘In Rafah, no one believes’ Netanyahu will wait to launch ground incursion04:24
Harvard Law scholar: There is no ‘good reason for’ the Supreme Court to review Trump’s immunity case08:36
