Phoenix Mercury’s Brianna Turner: 'Very difficult to hear' Griner's nine-year sentence upheld

Phoenix Mercury Forward Brianna Turner and former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul join Andrea Mitchell after Brittney Griner’s nine-year prison sentence was upheld by a Russian court. Despite the “disappointing” outcome, Turner remains optimistic for her former teammate, whom she says is “one of the kindest people” she knows. “I admire her courage and integrity she's shown over the last several months,” says Turner. “I hold out so much hope for her and I just hope that she stays hopeful too that she's gonna make it back home, because I know she will.”Oct. 25, 2022