Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

Former President Donald Trump has continued to express his desire to go after political opponents and journalists as retribution if he is re-elected, giving rise to opinion pieces that claim another Trump term could be worse then the first. Phil Rucker and Catherine Christian join Andrea to discuss Trump’s comments that he will be a dictator on day one and what a second term could mean. “”I would take what Trump said there seriously. You know, he plans to exercise his power to the fullest from day one,” Rucker says. “He, for months now, has been signaling the way he would use that power if he were to win a second term seeking retribution; using the Department of Justice to go against his political enemies and adversaries.” Christian adds, “If you care about the rule of law, it's frightening because remember: the President not only appoints the Attorney General, the President appoints the 93 United States attorneys who are throughout the country in Puerto Rico and Guam.”Dec. 6, 2023