Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

Former President Donald Trump is fresh off a primary win in New Hampshire and is leading in the polls in all of the remaining primary states. Susan Page and Phil Rucker join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the state of the race and if there is any path forward for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. “We see Donald Trump has very solid support among registered Republicans, but not entirely. And he has solid opposition among many of the independent voters who turned out in New Hampshire for Nikki Haley,” Phil Rucker told Andrea. “Now, these are voters he doesn't need to win the nomination. They are voters he'll need if he's going to reclaim the White House. And at the moment, we found that most voters for Nikki Haley say they would be dissatisfied if Trump wins the nomination, and for the Republicans as we expect him to do, that makes him a very ripe target for Joe Biden.”Jan. 24, 2024