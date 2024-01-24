IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

    Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

    Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

  • NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

  • Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’

  • Regev: There’s no ‘contradiction’ between ‘the campaign against Hamas and getting the hostages out’

  • Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban ‘is a threat,’ Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade

  • CISA Director Jen Easterly: ‘The American people should have confidence in the election process’

  • Balz: ‘Second place’ in NH ‘is not good enough’ for Haley, she needs ‘literally a historic turnout’

  • Sen. Cardin: Netanyahu's words on two-state solution will ‘change pretty dramatically' after the war

  • Figliuzzi: ‘Incompetent leadership is absolutely to blame’ for ‘so much failure’ at Uvalde shooting

  • Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’

  • Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

  • Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

  • Trump attorney and judge have tense exchange after E. Jean Carroll testimony

  • Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

  • Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters 'if he's going to reclaim the White House'

Former President Donald Trump is fresh off a primary win in New Hampshire and is leading in the polls in all of the remaining primary states. Susan Page and Phil Rucker join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the state of the race and if there is any path forward for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. “We see Donald Trump has very solid support among registered Republicans, but not entirely. And he has solid opposition among many of the independent voters who turned out in New Hampshire for Nikki Haley,” Phil Rucker told Andrea. “Now, these are voters he doesn't need to win the nomination. They are voters he'll need if he's going to reclaim the White House. And at the moment, we found that most voters for Nikki Haley say they would be dissatisfied if Trump wins the nomination, and for the Republicans as we expect him to do, that makes him a very ripe target for Joe Biden.”Jan. 24, 2024

