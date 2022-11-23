IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’

04:36

The Supreme Court has allowed the release of Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats. Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker, Politico White House Editor Sam Stein, and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner join Chris Jansing to discuss. “It’s not a personal judgement about Trump,” Rucker explains. “It's just an assessment of the law.” Nov. 23, 2022

