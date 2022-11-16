Phil Rucker: 'Antagonistic' coverage of Trump 2024 run coming from 'the whole Murdoch media empire'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Phil Rucker, NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, and former Representatives David Jolly and Donna Edwards join Andrea Mitchell to assess how Republicans and the media are responding to former President Trump’s announcement of a 2024 presidential run. “It’s been remarkable how antagonistic the whole Murdoch media empire has been the last few days to the idea of another Trump campaign. We've seen Fox News have some, you know, pretty mixed commentary about Trump - they even cut away from his speech live last night. The Wall Street Journal editorial board has been quite negative about Trump,” says Rucker. “I think it symbolizes to some degree the difficulty he's going to have in sort of instantly uniting the Republican Party behind him.”Nov. 16, 2022

