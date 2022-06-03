IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges

02:28

Peter Navarro, a former Trump advisor, has been indicted by a grand jury for two counts of contempt of Congress after failing to comply with subpoenas from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Kristen Welker reports from the White House.June 3, 2022

