Peter Franchot: I will build ‘bridges’ over ‘the adversarial canyons that separate us right now’

Maryland Comptroller and Vietnam veteran Peter Franchot joins Chris Jansing to discuss his candidacy in the Maryland gubernatorial race and tout his bipartisan appeal as voters head to the polls to make their primary picks. Independent voters “tend to be young adults who are disaffected with the fiscal policies of the Democrats and not happy with the harshness of the Republicans,” says Franchot. “So I am offering myself. I've been Controller for 16 years. That's a big statewide job. I've gotten tons of votes from Democrats, Republicans and independents. And I think that's what the public is looking for, someone like myself, who bridges some of the adversarial canyons to separate us right now.”July 19, 2022