Peter Baker: Trump has 'never been held accountable' to the extent N.Y. AG is now seeking

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Co-Author of “The Divider” Peter Baker joins Andrea Mitchell to share insights into former President Trump’s long history of spinning the truth after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against former President Trump, his children, and the Trump Organization, alleging that they inflated property values when seeking bank loans. “What you see these allegations is a person whose association with the truth is tenuous at best,” says Baker. “He's never been held accountable in the way that Letitia James now seeks to have him held accountable for his private actions or what he did in public.” #AMRstaff Sept. 21, 2022

