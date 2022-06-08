Peter Baker: Kushner distanced himself from Trump ahead of Jan 6, telling his father-in-law ‘I can’t help you’

New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker joins Kristen Welker to discuss his reporting on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner distancing themselves from former President Trump ahead of the insurrection, and how Kushner’s testimony may impact the January 6 Committee’s investigation into the attack. “Before Joe Biden had even been declared the winner, Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump saw which way that the election was going, and there was no interest in their part in participating in this fight to claim that somehow it had been stolen,” explains Baker. Kushner told his father in law, “if Rudy is going to be the guy running this, then I don’t want any part of it.”June 8, 2022