Peter Baker: Journalists on the ground in Ukraine are ‘risking their lives to bring truth home’

New York Times Correspondents Peter Baker and Helene Cooper join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the death of journalist Brent Renaud, killed by shelling in Ukraine, and the importance of covering this dangerous war zone. “The Russian people are not at this moment seeing what's happening in Ukraine, but the world is. And that is thanks to these very courageous colleagues of ours who are on the ground,” says Cooper. “These people on the ground are risking their lives to bring truth home, and I just think that the Brent Renaud situation reminds us of how courageous and important that work really is,” says Baker. March 14, 2022