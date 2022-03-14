IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’

    09:01

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    Peter Baker: Journalists on the ground in Ukraine are ‘risking their lives to bring truth home’

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Brennan: ‘Highly concerning’ false claims from Putin could be used as 'basis' for chemical weapons attack

    05:53

  • John Kirby holds firm on no-fly zone opposition: ’It is combat.'

    07:34

  • Red Cross team in Mariupol expecting to ‘run out of water tomorrow’

    03:55

  • UNICEF Dir. Catherine Russell explains the ‘desperate situation’ in both Ukraine and Afghanistan

    05:23

  • Jeh Johnson: It is ‘much easier’ for U.S. to ‘become involved’ than to ‘extract’ itself from military conflict

    05:56

  • Alex Crawford: ‘Probably the most wanted man in the world right now is President Zelenskyy’

    06:18

  • Ben Rhodes: A no-fly zone 'wouldn’t necessarily put an end to' the ‘indiscriminate shelling’ in Ukraine

    04:04

  • Lynsey Addario: There’s no ‘justification’ for Russian forces ‘bombing a maternity hospital’

    06:25

  • James Acton: ‘Fukushima' is 'worst case’ for what a Ukrainian nuclear power plant accident ‘could look like’

    03:22

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: ‘Even if we debate the pros & cons’ with Poland over MiGs, ‘this alliance is rock solid’

    06:03

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Russian oligarchs can ‘move,’ ’store,’ and ‘hide’ a lot of money ‘through crypto’

    08:21

  • Rep. Elissa Slotkin: U.S. ban on Russian oil, gas imports ‘deeply affecting’ Americans ‘already’

    04:45

  • Adm. Stavridis: To lose Zelenskyy ‘would be a blow to the heart of Ukrainians’

    09:21

  • Jane Lytvynenko: Russian government ‘laid the groundwork’ for free press shutdown ‘for years’

    02:58

  • Tom Donilon: The ‘advice system’ around the ‘increasingly isolated’ Putin has ‘deteriorated’

    07:59

  • Rep. Gallego: Oil is ‘one of the few lifelines Russia has' to 'pay bills, pay soldiers, buy weapons’

    04:23

  • Rep. Jimmy Panetta: U.S. ‘leading by example’ putting forward bill to ban Russian energy imports

    06:46

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Peter Baker: Journalists on the ground in Ukraine are ‘risking their lives to bring truth home’

06:03

New York Times Correspondents Peter Baker and Helene Cooper join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the death of journalist Brent Renaud, killed by shelling in Ukraine, and the importance of covering this dangerous war zone. “The Russian people are not at this moment seeing what's happening in Ukraine, but the world is. And that is thanks to these very courageous colleagues of ours who are on the ground,” says Cooper. “These people on the ground are risking their lives to bring truth home, and I just think that the Brent Renaud situation reminds us of how courageous and important that work really is,” says Baker. March 14, 2022

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’

    09:01

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    Peter Baker: Journalists on the ground in Ukraine are ‘risking their lives to bring truth home’

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Brennan: ‘Highly concerning’ false claims from Putin could be used as 'basis' for chemical weapons attack

    05:53

  • John Kirby holds firm on no-fly zone opposition: ’It is combat.'

    07:34

  • Red Cross team in Mariupol expecting to ‘run out of water tomorrow’

    03:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All