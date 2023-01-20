IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Peter Baker: Biden administration 'paying the price' for classified documents messaging strategy

  Wendy Sherman doesn't rule out U.S. giving Ukraine weapons to target Russian military in Crimea

  Jason Furman: It would be 'economically catastrophic' if the U.S. government defaults

  Shawn Henry breaks down security risks of Chinese-owned TikTok

  Igor Novikov: Regardless of cause, Ukrainian helicopter crash 'a direct result of this terrible war'

  Russian national arrested for alleged money laundering through crypto exchange

  Ben Rhodes: Trump classified docs handling challenged the 'integrity of the classification system'

  Amb. Christoph Heusgen: A 'consortium' of countries should provide Ukraine tanks 'together'

  Isaac Stanley-Becker: George Santos 'client' deeply enmeshed with U.S.-sanctioned Russian billionaire

  Lt. Gen. Twitty shares concerns over Russia, Belarus joint training drills ahead of war anniversary

  Marc Morial: 'Dr. King's birthday is a continuation of a call to action' against hate

  Dr. Michael Mann: Last 8 years were 'warmest' on record, but we can still avert 'worst consequences'

  Jeremy Bash: Biden administration should have 'come forward earlier' on classified documents

  Adm. Stavridis: Putin 'scrambling' for manpower, 'a sign of how difficult this fight has become'

  ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt: '20% of Americans today believe in widely held antisemitic ideas'

  Michael Schmidt: Hunter Biden legal issues 'far smaller and narrower' than what Republicans allege

  Rep. D'Esposito: 'George Santos has violated the trust' and it's 'affecting his potential to govern'

  Federal law enforcement interviewed multiple Biden aides about classified documents

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Peter Baker: Biden administration ‘paying the price’ for classified documents messaging strategy

08:50

President Biden is breaking his silence over the handling of classified documents found from his tenure as vice president. NBC News White House Correspondent New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker, former RNC chairman Michael Steele, and NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden administration's initial silence on the issue. “They're paying a price for that strategy,” says Baker. “They had a thought in mind that it was better to look to the Justice Department like they are cooperating than to reveal to the public at a time when they weren't ready to do it.”Jan. 20, 2023

