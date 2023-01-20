Peter Baker: Biden administration ‘paying the price’ for classified documents messaging strategy

President Biden is breaking his silence over the handling of classified documents found from his tenure as vice president. NBC News White House Correspondent New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker, former RNC chairman Michael Steele, and NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden administration's initial silence on the issue. “They're paying a price for that strategy,” says Baker. “They had a thought in mind that it was better to look to the Justice Department like they are cooperating than to reveal to the public at a time when they weren't ready to do it.”Jan. 20, 2023