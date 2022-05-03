Pete Williams: Supreme Court acknowledges leaked draft opinion, but says 'we're nowhere near' final opinion

Pete Williams, Tom Goldstein, and Yamiche Alcindor join Andrea Mitchell to explain the significance of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating a vote to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Pete also breaks down the official statement from Chief Justice Roberts following the leak. "This really is the real draft. But, the Court says, things can change. This is not the final opinion. We're nowhere near there yet." May 3, 2022