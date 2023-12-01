IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

    04:01
  • Now Playing

    Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court

    08:50
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Lawler: George Santos ‘was unfit to serve’ and the ‘damning’ ethics report led to expulsion

    02:12

  • Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’

    04:16

  • Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger ‘as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age’

    05:03

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘For the sake of democracy’ U.S. congress ‘cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine’

    05:54

  • Fmr. Amb. Mark Regev: Truce extension ‘up in the air,’ Israel awaits release of ‘another 8 hostages’

    06:50

  • Sen. Durbin: Gaza hospitals should be ‘protected’ from the conflict and run by a neutral party

    06:37

  • Greenblatt: ‘Our pluralism has always been our strength,’ and we can’t let ‘extremists’ divide us

    06:18

  • Marc Polymeropoulos: Regardless of who holds remaining hostages, ‘Hamas is responsible for this’

    03:19

  • Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack

    10:44

  • Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’

    04:35

  • Uncle of Palestinian shot in VT: ‘I feel a sense of shame’ believing U.S. ‘would be safer for him’

    03:43

  • Martin Fletcher: Hostage families are ‘bouncing back and forth between joy and sorrow’

    05:21

  • ICRC spox: Red Cross is in ‘direct contact’ with ‘anyone who we think might be holding hostages’

    08:29

  • Regev: Once ‘original’ hostage deal concludes, Israel might ‘talk more publicly about’ extending

    04:36

  • Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank

    06:23

  • ICRC media chief: release brings ‘relief for those hostages, relief for their families’

    05:36

  • Regev: 'ball is in Hamas’s court,' 'humanitarian pause' can 'extend' with 'the release of hostages'

    09:55

  • Mark Regev: Hamas ‘has committed itself’ to hostage deal, violating it would be ‘a major problem’

    07:01

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court

08:50

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to take the bench and a key swing vote during her tenure, has died at the age of 93. Former Newsweek editor Evan Thomas, longtime friend of O’Connor Lynda Webster, and Pete Williams, who covered O’Connor for NBC during her time on the bench, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss her life and legacy. “Culturally, the fact that she was the first woman on the court and that she once famously said, "I don't want to be the last. I want to do a good job because if I don't, it'll probably be a long time before another woman is appointed to the Supreme Court,” Pete tells Andrea. “And she really was the sort of glue that held everybody together. Her legal significance is considerable. Her jurisprudence was very practically oriented because she had a life experience growing up on a ranch in Arizona serving as an elected official. She had an experience that other justices who come through a more ivory tower-ish kind of background don't have.”Dec. 1, 2023

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

    04:01
  • Now Playing

    Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court

    08:50
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Lawler: George Santos ‘was unfit to serve’ and the ‘damning’ ethics report led to expulsion

    02:12

  • Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’

    04:16

  • Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger ‘as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age’

    05:03

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘For the sake of democracy’ U.S. congress ‘cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine’

    05:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All