Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to take the bench and a key swing vote during her tenure, has died at the age of 93. Former Newsweek editor Evan Thomas, longtime friend of O’Connor Lynda Webster, and Pete Williams, who covered O’Connor for NBC during her time on the bench, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss her life and legacy. “Culturally, the fact that she was the first woman on the court and that she once famously said, "I don't want to be the last. I want to do a good job because if I don't, it'll probably be a long time before another woman is appointed to the Supreme Court,” Pete tells Andrea. “And she really was the sort of glue that held everybody together. Her legal significance is considerable. Her jurisprudence was very practically oriented because she had a life experience growing up on a ranch in Arizona serving as an elected official. She had an experience that other justices who come through a more ivory tower-ish kind of background don't have.”Dec. 1, 2023